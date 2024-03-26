Sharyland ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

The Sharyland Independent School District School Board has named their lone finalist for superintendent.

The board voted for Dr. Elaine Howard to lead the district at their meeting on Monday night. Howard is currently the deputy superintendent at Boerne Independent School District.

The current Sharyland ISD superintendent is retiring after five years in the position.

The school board has to wait 21 days by law before voting to officially hire Howard.