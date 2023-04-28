Sharyland's Gonzalez Wins Silver at State Tennis Tournament

SAN ANTONIO - For the second straight year Sharyland boys singles star Alan Gonzalez advanced all the way to the 5A Boys Final. It was a re-match of last year's final as he took on Fort Bend Kempner's Noey Do in the 2023 final.

The result was closer but the outcome the same. Gonzalez fell in his final high school match 6-2, 7-6 (4) to Do who won his second straight state title in 5A Boys Singles. Gonzalez once again took home the silver.

Gonzalez was the only RGV participant at the state tourney to advance to the Wednesday final round. Gonzalez's teammates Hugo and Memo Garcia advanced to the boys doubles semifinal before falling to eventual state champion Kelton Brown and Wade Bryant of Amarillo High. They took home third place medals.

In 5A mixed doubles McAllen Memorial's team of Diego Salvo and Dania Casas advanced to the semis before dropping their second match to a squad from College Station, the team that eventually took home the 5A title. Salvo and Casas also took home a bronze medal.

Maya Chen, the freshman tennis star from Edinburg North also picked up a win in the state tournament knocking off a competitor from Allen in the quarterfinal round. Chen lost her semifinal match Ananya Sriniketh of Katy Tompkins 6-2,6-1 to take a bronze medal.