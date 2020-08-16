Sheffield scheduled to start for Mariners at Astros

By The

Associated Press



Seattle Mariners (7-15, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (10-10, third in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (1-2, 5.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Astros finished 56-20 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Houston averaged 9.5 hits per game last year and totaled 288 home runs as a team.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 254 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Houston leads the season series 5-1.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: (quad), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi: (neck), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.