Sheriff's Office: 1 dead after shooting in Starr County

Update: Investigators have arrested Maximiliano Gazca, 21, of Rio Grande City on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Starr County Sheriff's Office jail booking records.

Original Story: A man died Saturday after a shooting in Starr County.

The Starr County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at about 5 p.m. Saturday near Garciasville, said Major Carlos Delgado.

One man died. Deputies detained another man.

Delgado said investigators aren't ready to release the name of the man who died.

The shooting remains under investigation.