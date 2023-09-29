Sheriff's office: 14 people arrested on gambling related charges following Elsa game room raid

A total of 14 people were arrested on multiple gambling related charges following a raid in an Elsa game room, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office announced.

The illegal gambling raid was conducted Thursday evening at the Sizzing Sevens game room, located at 412 State Highway 107 in Elsa, according to a Friday news release.

"A large number of gaming machines were found inside the business," the news release stated.

Those arrested were identified as:

- Sylvia Grimaldo, 50

- Arnoldo Lanfranco, 40

- Dante Javier Lopez, 51

- Eric Alfredo Ramirez, 41

- Sandra Ramirez, 33

- Alejandro Delgado, 41

- Simon Nino, 26

- Claudia Vela, 37

- Elizabeth Garcia, 45

- Ashley Diane Sanchez, 28

- Micaela Ortega Alaniz, 53

- Blanca Garcia, 45

- Israel Niño, 32

- Jose Guerra, 32

All 14 individuals are facing charges of keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device or equipment, gambling promotion and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Enrique Longoria previously told Channel 5 News the individuals detained were identified as possible operators of the game room.

Those with any information on the investigation are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 956-383-8114.