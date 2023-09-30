Sheriff's office: Subjects detained in Elsa game room raid

Several individuals were seen in handcuffs as multiple law enforcement agencies conducted an illegal gambling raid at an Elsa game room.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the raid at the Sizzling Sevens game room in a Thursday evening social media post.

“Multiple gaming machines were found, along with several subjects that have been detained for further questioning,” Sgt. Enrique Longoria, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said. “Those individuals that have been identified as possible operators are going to be questioned and possibly later charged with a criminal offense."

