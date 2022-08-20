Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old inmate pronounced deceased after collapsing in Starr County Jail

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a 19-year-old inmate from Hidalgo County was pronounced dead after collapsing at the Starr County jail, officials said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Starr County Jail officials that one of their inmates who was housed in the facility collapsed in his cell Saturday at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate – identified as Brayan Gonzalez – was transported to the Starr County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by a justice of the peace.

A social media post from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office said no trauma was noticed on the victim.

Autopsy results are pending, the Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office said.