Sheriff’s office: 3 arrested on kidnapping charges in Cameron County, authorities seeking 3 other suspects

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple suspects in an alleged kidnapping that left a man “severely beaten” last month.

Three other people are wanted by authorities in connection with the kidnapping, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to an aggravated kidnapping on Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park on Sunday, July 3, where a witness told police a victim was “taken against his will while being assaulted and forced into a vehicle,” according to a news release.

“The victim was returned a day later after being severely beaten,” the release stated.

Three individuals – Victor Manuel Armendariz, 42; Alejandro Galvan, 31; and Cesario Mendiola Jr., 44 – were arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals in connection with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office also announced arrests warrants were issued for three suspects – Magdaleno Perales Jr., 37; Ricardo Guerrero Del Torro, 27; and Karen Luna, 26 – who are wanted in connection with the kidnapping investigation.

All six individuals are each facing charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Those with information regarding the location of the wanted suspects are urged to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.