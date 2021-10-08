Sheriff’s office: Deputies involved in fatal Weslaco shooting put on paid administrative leave

The deputies involved in a shooting that killed a 25-year-old man have been placed on paid administrative leave, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

On Wednesday morning, deputies responded to the 8200 block of Ruben Navarro St. in Weslaco and were confronted by a 63-year-old woman who said she had been assaulted by her son, now identified as 25-year-old Guillermo San Miguel Sanchez.

READ MORE: 'He was my whole life': Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco

Deputies found Sanchez inside his bedroom armed with a knife, according to a news release.

“Deputies attempted to disarm the suspect with multiple verbal commands, which failed, before the suspect lunged at them," the release stated. "Fearing for their safety, both Deputies discharged their firearms to stop the threat against them.”

Sanchez died due to his injuries.

Sanchez’s father, Guillermo San Miguel Martinez, told Channel 5 News at the time that his son was regularly receiving care for severe mental illnesses and had been in a psychiatric hospital a few months ago.

According to Guerra, HCSO deputies had responded to the home for family violence in the past, adding that Sanchez’s mother made the call to police Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal policy review, according to a news release. They’re also being provided with counseling services.

The findings of the review will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for Grand Jury review.

According to a news release, the family has been temporarily relocated and are being assisted by the Crime Victim’s Unit.

The investigation remains ongoing.

RELATED: UTRGV professor calls for more mental health training for police after fatal deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco