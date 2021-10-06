'He was my whole life': Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco

A 25-year-old man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco Wednesday morning, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

At about 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Ruben Navarro St. in Weslaco and were confronted by an armed man involved in a domestic dispute, according to Guerra.

Deputies discharged their firearms to subdue the man, who is now dead after officials say he charged at two officers with a knife.

The father of the man, Guillermo San Miguel Martinez, says his son was regularly receiving care for severe mental illnesses and had been in a psychiatric hospital a few months ago.

"He had schizophrenia, bipolar, attention deficits, and severe depression," Martinez said. "He was only 25— I want to know why they did this because they haven't told me. He didn't even have a weapon."

According to Guerra, HCSO deputies had responded to the home for family violence in the past, adding that the man's mother made the call to police Wednesday morning.

"She told the deputies that her son had assaulted her," Guerra said. "Deputies saw that she was in pain. She had red marks on her face."

The incident remains under investigation.