Alamo police: Suspect arrested after running over victim's legs during vehicle repossession

A 34-year-old man will be arraigned on a "multitude" of charges after intentionally running over a man attempting to repossess his car, according to the Alamo Police Department.

Juan Lopez was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot and in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and possession of dangerous drugs in connection with the incident, a news release stated.

Officers with the Alamo Police Department responded to the intersection of FM 495 and Cesar Chavez Road, where they found the victim with "severe injuries to his legs, rendering him unable to walk," according to the release.

"The victim reported that the suspect [identified as Lopez] had intentionally run over his legs with a vehicle following an attempt to repossess a vehicle that was owed on," the release stated.

A high speed chase ensued after police tracked down the suspect’s vehicle that ended at the 600 block of Mathis Street in Mercedes.

Lopez will be arraigned on Wednesday, police added.