Married couple sentenced for harboring undocumented migrants in Mission
A 37-year-old man has been sentenced for harboring undocumented migrants, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.
Miguel Angel Nunez-Urrea pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2023. He has been sentenced to serve three years in a federal prison. His wife, 30-year-old Kenia Anguiano-Sanchez, a Mexican national, also pleaded guilty and was previously sentenced.
Hamdani said Nunez-Urrea is not a U.S. citizen and is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.
During his sentencing, the court also learned Nunez-Urrea had firearms that were capable of accepting large capacity magazines.
The incident occurred on Sept. 26, 2023 when authorities encountered a group of undocumented migrants near Falfurrias. The investigation then led to a stash house in Mission, where Nunez-Urrea resided with Anguiano-Sanchez. Authorities believed firearms were also in the home, according to Hamdani.
Hamdani said on Oct. 11, 2023, law enforcement conducted a search at the Mission residence where they discovered seven undocumented migrants. Nunez-Urrea, Anguiano-Sanchez and five other individuals were in the attic above a child's bedroom at the time of the search.
Authorities also found a loaded pistol, a .22 caliber rifle and high-capacity magazines within the couple’s bedroom, all of which belonged to Nunez-Urrea.
Hamdani said further investigation revealed text messages detailing the undocumented migrants were going to be transferred to Houston.
Nunez-Urrea and Anguiano-Sanchez will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.
