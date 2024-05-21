Fishing tournament at South Padre Island to benefit children's cancer center

If you love to fish and want to help a good cause, the 13th Annual Friends For Hope Battle On The Bay fishing tournament is happening in just a few weeks on South Padre Island.

The tournament is benefitting the Vannie E. Cook Children's Cancer Center and is set for Saturday, June 8 at Louie's Backyard, located at 2305 Laguna Boulevard.

Friends for Hope Board President Beto Manrique and Director Sarah Hinojosa speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how people can sign up and the prizes they can win.

For more information, click here.