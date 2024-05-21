DPS: Woman arrested in Rio Grande City after attempting to hide narcotics in 6-year-old's clothing

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they arrested a woman in Rio Grande City after she attempted to hide suspected crack cocaine in a six-year-old girl's undergarments.

The incident occurred on May 20 when a DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agent was conducting surveillance in the area of U.S. 83 and Avasolo Street in Rio Grande City.

DPS said the area "has been identified to be associated with street level narcotics distribution and other criminal activity."

According to the criminal complaint, the agent saw a Buick SUV leaving the area and requested permission to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle was occupied by a driver, identified as Nancy Gina Clark, a passenger, identified as Luciano Lopez, and a six-year-old female in the backseat.

A DPS trooper conducted the traffic stop for an expired registration violation.

The complaint said the agent requested to search the vehicle and was given verbal consent. As the agent and the trooper searched the vehicle, the agent saw Clarke attempt to conceal an unknown item in the six-year-old girl's undergarments.

The agent intervened and discovered "approximately 13 pieces of white rock-like substance wrapped in foil that is believed to be crack cocaine," according to the criminal complaint. The weight of the suspected crack cocaine was about 1.1 grams.

Clarke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. The young girl was released to custody of her mother.