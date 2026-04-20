Trial delayed for man accused in McAllen Masonic Lodge murder

A Hidalgo County murder case has been delayed once again, and the judge expressed clear frustration during a Monday hearing.

Julio Diaz is accused in the 2023 shooting death of Robert Wise, who was gunned down outside the Free Mason Lodge in McAllen.

Wise was a member of the group.

As previously reported, Diaz posted video of the murder on his Instagram account, and messaged a friend to say he had shot Wise.

RELATED STORY: McAllen murder suspect posted video of killing on social media, police say

During the hearing, the defense asked for another trial delay saying the state just handed over a massive amount of evidence last week, and they needed time to review it.

The request led to a tense exchange in court.

"This case is two years old. When do we try this thing? Don't you think it's in your client's best interest to try it already?" the judge asked.

The defense countered that it was not in the best interest of their client to go to trial, and it was not even in the court's best interest. The defense said they're also waiting on an expert to testify about a cyst in Diaz's brain.

The next hearing is scheduled for August.

READ MORE: Valley family continues to recover after loved one dies in shooting outside McAllen Masonic Lodge