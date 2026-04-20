Early voting for May election begins in the Valley
Early voting for the May school and city elections is kicking off, and polling locations around the Rio Grande Valley are now open.
Polling locations in Hidalgo County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Cameron County locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Times and locations may vary by county.
Early voting runs through April 28 and Election Day is May 2.
Be sure to check your county's election department website before heading to the polls.
For a look at sample ballots and other election resources, click here.
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