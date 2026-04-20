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Photographer's Perspective: Finding the right focus for a story

Photographer's Perspective: Finding the right focus for a story
4 hours 10 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 8:57 AM April 20, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
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