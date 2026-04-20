Tax-free weekend gives Valley residents a chance to prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane season is around the corner and next weekend Rio Grande Valley residents will have a chance to get prepared while also saving some money.

Some emergency preparation supplies will be tax free.

"Well, actually, we've been so busy that I haven't had a chance to think about hurricane season, but I know it is coming up," Weslaco resident Arnold Olivarez said.

Olivarez isn't alone. Customers at Ted's Borderland Hardware say hurricane preparations haven't been on top of their minds just yet.

"For some reason, I haven't thought about it yet. I guess we all start thinking about it once they say, 'Oh, there's a hurricane coming this way'," Mercedes resident Ana Vivian said.

Tax free weekend will take place from April 25 through April 27 and it's a good opportunity to get ready. Certain emergency preparation supplies will be tax free and there's no limit on how many items you can buy, but there is a price limit on certain items.

Some of the items that will be tax free are smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers and first aid kits. Portable generators are also on the list.

"Make sure you have your batteries and all your flashlights with new, fresh batteries, that way you can make sure you're ready to go in case the power goes out. There's also generators," Ted's Borderland Hardware employee Freddy Hernandez said.

Tarps, other plastic materials and empty sandbags are also things you can buy tax free.

"They're empty and you can go, sometimes the city gives sand and you can fill up your own bags," Hernandez said.

Hernandez says the store gets busy as storms approach. It's why he says it's best not to wait to buy supplies.

"Tarps would help afterwards, if you want to cover up or something does break in, you know, like your window, you can maybe cover it up," Hernandez said.

Not everything qualifies for the tax break. Items like gloves, plywood and camping supplies are not included but they can still be important for storm prep.

"Now that you brought it up, those are things that I'll write them down, put it on the calendar and think about what we need to do and be prepared," Olivarez said.

For more information on what items can be bought tax free, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.