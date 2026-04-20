University of Houston, DHR Health to open $15 million education facility in McAllen

KRGV file photo.

The University of Houston and DHR Health will break ground on a new medical research and education center in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, April 23.

The facility will strengthen the region's healthcare workforce, expand access to care, and advance community-focused medical training. The state is supporting the project with $15 million.

"Our mission has always been to elevate the quality of health care and medical education in the Rio Grande Valley," DHR Health President Susan Turley said. "Partnering with the University of Houston allows us to accelerate that mission and bring new resources, research collaborations and training opportunities to the region."

The building will be located at 1212 E. Dove Avenue in McAllen. The center will house joint research initiatives, clinical training programs and educational partnerships aimed at improving outcomes for conditions that disproportionately affect the region.

The facility will also provide dedicated space for UH faculty, students and researchers to conduct clinical and translational research.

"This partnership represents the next step in our vision to grow a truly statewide medical school that trains the next generation of physicians where they are needed most," UH Vice President of Health Affairs and Dean of the Fertitta College of Medicine Jonathan A. McCullers said.

The collaboration brings together UH's expertise in health sciences and DHR Health's extensive clinical presence in South Texas to expand opportunities for medical students, residents and researchers.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.