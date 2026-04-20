La Joya ISD launches new website aimed at boosting transparency, community trust

Photo courtesy of La Joya ISD.

The La Joya Independent School District is launching a new website in May to better connect with families and the community.

Built on ParentSquare's Smart Sites platform, the redesigned site will feature easier navigation, built-in accessibility tools, and integrated communication features. This will be the district's new platform for school-home communication.

The update is part of La Joya ISD's strategic plan to strengthen community trust and partnership by improving how information is shared across the district.

The new website includes an events calendar that syncs with school schedules, easier access to lunch menus and bus routes, and a modern design across all pages and devices.

Because the website is built on the ParentSquare platform, content posted within ParentSquare automatically publishes to the website. Schools can choose what information to share with their communities, whether it's news, emergency alerts or other updates.

The communication tools also support the district's safety and security efforts, particularly as schools implement requirements under Texas House Bill 1481, which prohibits unauthorized electronic devices in schools.

The integrated system allows La Joya ISD to communicate with families more quickly during urgent situations.