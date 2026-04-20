No foul play currently suspected after body pulled from McAllen canal, police say

KRGV file photo.

No foul play is currently suspected after McAllen police officers recovered a body out of a canal, according to the McAllen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. John Saenz.

The body was identified as 72-year-old Gilberto Munoz, of McAllen.

Saenz said officers were dispatched to the 9600 block of North 10th Street on April 17 at around 9:57 a.m. in reference to a welfare concern.

It was reported that an adult male was last seen on April 16 prior to the welfare concern.

Saenz said officers searched the surrounding area and located an unresponsive male, identified as Munoz, in a canal along the 9600 block of North 23rd Street.

Police officers, with assistance from the McAllen Fire Department, were able to retrieve Munoz from the water and determined he was deceased, according to Saenz.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of Munoz's death.