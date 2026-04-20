McAllen group receives funding to help domestic violence survivors
The Women Together Foundation in McAllen has received funding to support a specialized team aimed at preventing domestic violence homicides.
The grant comes from the Texas Council on Family Violence and supports the McAllen Domestic Violence High Risk Team. The funding comes from grants through the Office of the Attorney General of Texas and the Office of the Governor of Texas Public Safety Office.
The team is part of a statewide effort to strengthen responses to domestic violence. It includes victim advocates, law enforcement, prosecutors and other community members.
The group identifies domestic violence victims at the highest risk of being killed. It then works to provide safety strategies and services, including emergency shelter and counseling.
Nine other Texas cities also received funding for similar teams. The total amount awarded statewide was $492,000.
More News
News Video
-
Early voting for May election begins in the Valley
-
Tax-free weekend gives Valley residents a chance to prepare for hurricane season
-
Photographer's Perspective: Finding the right focus for a story
-
La Joya ISD invites parents to upcoming town hall meetings on transportation...
-
Weslaco museum set to reopen following pipe leak repairs
Sports Video
-
McHi Yaneli Rocha sets Area round meet record, McAllen Memorial Boys Track...
-
UTRGV Baseball improves to 12-12, takes over 6th place in conference standings
-
Sharyland goalkeeper Tatiana Castillo signs to Huston-Tillotson
-
Sharyland defensive end Danny Mireles commits to Texas Lutheran
-
La Villa basketball star Herlinda Rivera signs with Missouri Valley