McAllen group receives funding to help domestic violence survivors

KRGV file photo.

The Women Together Foundation in McAllen has received funding to support a specialized team aimed at preventing domestic violence homicides.

The grant comes from the Texas Council on Family Violence and supports the McAllen Domestic Violence High Risk Team. The funding comes from grants through the Office of the Attorney General of Texas and the Office of the Governor of Texas Public Safety Office.

The team is part of a statewide effort to strengthen responses to domestic violence. It includes victim advocates, law enforcement, prosecutors and other community members.

The group identifies domestic violence victims at the highest risk of being killed. It then works to provide safety strategies and services, including emergency shelter and counseling.

Nine other Texas cities also received funding for similar teams. The total amount awarded statewide was $492,000.