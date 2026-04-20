STC bringing first avionics program to the Valley beginning fall 2026

South Texas College is introducing a brand-new Avionics Technician program, the only of its kind in the Rio Grande Valley, through the college’s Center of Advanced Training and Apprenticeships (CATA), set to begin fall 2026. (Photo courtesy of STC)

South Texas College is launching an Avionics Technician program through its Center of Advanced Training and Apprenticeships; it is set to start in fall 2026.

The program will train students to install, maintain, and repair electronic systems used in aircraft. It's the only program of its kind in the Rio Grande Valley.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 donated $50,000 to help get the program started. The Mid-Valley Airport is also partnering on this initiative.

"At STC, we respond to the needs of our community, and if it allows us to train, reskill, upskill and produce high-quality technicians and professionals, then we will work hard to bring those programs to our area," STC President Ricardo J. Solis said.

The program offers two tracks: adults, 18 and older, can earn a credential in 16 weeks and high school juniors and seniors can complete the program in two years.

Students will learn to work on communications, navigation, flight control, weather radar, autopilot and other aircraft systems. Training will cover fundamentals through the Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

Carlos Margo, dean for CATA, said the program addresses a growing need for avionics technicians in Rio Grande Valley.

"As the economy continues to expand in our region, so does the size of our airports and the number of aircraft that will need maintenance and repair," Margo said.

He said SpaceX in Cameron County is another driver of demand.

"Our Avionics Program will also prepare students for real-world application of skills needed for spacecraft," Margo said.

Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 1 David Fuentes said he worked with Texas State Rep. Armando Martinez to fund and establish the program.

"Avionics is such a niche field, but it is vital to the airports in our region, and there aren't any other programs like this in the RGV," Fuentes said.

Martinez said two new facilities are being built at Mid-Valley Airport, one of which will serve as a training space for STC students.

The $50,000 donation will equip the space with instruments and electrical power systems for hands-on training.

For more information, call STC's CATA office at 956-872-2770 or email cata@southtexascollege.edu.