South Texas College launches first student mariachi ensemble

South Texas College has launched its first mariachi ensemble Mariachi La Tradicion del Valle comprised of 13 student musicians and led by STC adjunct instructor Marcos Sanchez. The ensemble held their first performance of the semester at STC’s annual Binational Education Symposium (above) which brought together students and faculty from both sides of the border. (Photo courtesy of STC)

South Texas College has launched its first student mariachi ensemble, marking a milestone that blends musical education with the cultural heritage of the Rio Grande Valley.

The group is called Mariachi La Tradición del Valle and includes 13 student musicians. The ensemble is led by STC adjunct instructor Marcos Sanchez, who was brought on in fall 2025 to launch the program.

"This is an honor and a privilege to serve our community and its students in such a special way," Sanchez said. "Mariachi is an important cultural art that exemplifies the character and passion of our region."

The ensemble held their first performance of the semester at STC's annual Binational Education Symposium in March. The event brought together students and faculty from both sides of the border.

Abigail Rico, 18, is one of the founding members of the ensemble. She said she immediately jumped at the opportunity to join when she learned STC was forming its first mariachi group.

Rico plays the vihuela for the group. She said she has been involved in mariachi since her freshman year at Mission High School, playing for Mariachi Aguilas.

"It feels like the biggest joy to see somebody have a reaction to the music," Rico said. "If they are overjoyed or even emotional, it makes me feel like I'm doing my job right."

Fellow performer Jose Luis Torres, 27, brings years of experience to the ensemble as a violinist. He previously played professionally as a member of Mariachi 7 Leguas in McAllen.

Torres said mariachi has long been a part of his life, influenced by his family's musical background. His parents were also musicians from Edcouch-Elsa trained by legendary accordionist, the late Benny Layton, in the 1980s and 1990s.

Torres has naturally taken on a leadership role within the group. He helps guide fellow musicians during rehearsals while emphasizing the importance of mastering both technique and style.

"It made me really happy to hear that STC was starting a program. Mariachi is growing everywhere, and I think every college should strive to have an ensemble," said Torres, who is currently pursuing an associate degree in Music with a strings track at STC. "It really comes down to fundamentals and style. Once you can execute the music, that's when the identity of the group starts to form."

For more information on STC’s Music program, click here.