Roma man sentenced after recruiting 15-year-old in human smuggling scheme

Photo by mgnonline.com.

A Roma man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for using a 15-year-old to smuggle Chinese nationals across the border, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck.

Lizandro Monroy pleaded guilty on Dec. 8, 2025, and was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

The news release said the 27-year-old has two prior federal convictions for human smuggling and returned to the same crime about a month after his release from federal custody.

On June 21, 2025, authorities saw a raft crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico near the Roma Observation Deck.

A gray Ford Focus made multiple passes before parking near the deck. Monroy got out, left the car running, and told the minor passenger to move into the driver's seat and pick up the individuals crossing, according to the news release.

Three Chinese nationals ran from the brush and got into the vehicle. Law enforcement tried to stop the car, but the minor driver fled, according to the news release. The chase led to multiple collisions; the vehicle eventually crashed into a utility pole and a law enforcement vehicle before stopping.

One person in the car suffered a head laceration that required medical attention.

The news release said Monroy admitted he recruited and paid the 15-year-old to transport the Chinese nationals from the pickup location. He also provided the travel route and gave the teen a cellphone to receive instructions from smuggling coordinators.

Monroy will remain in custody until he is transferred to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.