Valley nonprofit organization offers free dental care
Access to dental care can be out of reach for many families across the Rio Grande Valley.
Dentists Who Care is a local nonprofit that working to change that by connecting patients with free care.
Dentists Who Care Executive Director Norma Guevara spoke with Channel 5 News' Sandra Rodriguez about how the nonprofit operates and how to access their services or volunteer their time.
For more information, click here.
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