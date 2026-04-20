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Valley nonprofit organization offers free dental care

Valley nonprofit organization offers free dental care
4 hours 9 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 2:56 PM April 20, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Access to dental care can be out of reach for many families across the Rio Grande Valley.

Dentists Who Care is a local nonprofit that working to change that by connecting patients with free care.

Dentists Who Care Executive Director Norma Guevara spoke with Channel 5 News' Sandra Rodriguez about how the nonprofit operates and how to access their services or volunteer their time.

For more information, click here.

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