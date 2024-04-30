Tuesday is the last day for Early Voting in the Valley

Tuesday is the last day to vote early in the May elections as lots of city, school and bond elections on the ballot.

Polling times are different in each Rio Grande Valley county.

In Hidalgo County, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but in Cameron County, polls don't open until 9 a.m.

Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

To find the nearest polling place, click here.