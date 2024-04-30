MXLAN art and music festival taking place at McAllen Convention Center

MXLAN is one of the biggest festivals in the Rio Grande Valley.

McAllen Convention Center Marketing and Special Event Supervisor Joe Garcia gives details to Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on events and live performances they have scheduled during the festival.

MXLAN is happening at the McAllen Convention Center from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5.

