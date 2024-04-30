x

MXLAN art and music festival taking place at McAllen Convention Center

4 hours 48 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2024 Apr 30, 2024 April 30, 2024 2:59 PM April 30, 2024 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera Garza

MXLAN is one of the biggest festivals in the Rio Grande Valley.

McAllen Convention Center Marketing and Special Event Supervisor Joe Garcia gives details to Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on events and live performances they have scheduled during the festival.

MXLAN is happening at the McAllen Convention Center from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5.

For more information on the festival, click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days