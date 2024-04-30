Jury selection set for former Progreso mayor accused in drug trafficking scheme

Progreso’s former mayor will be back in court this summer.

A federal judge set jury selection for July 8 in the trial of Gerardo Alanis, who is accused of participating in a drug trafficking scheme that arrested a total of eight people.

A federal agent testified in court that Alanis stored and packaged narcotics at the Progreso ISD campus he worked in.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Pablo Barrera also testified that over $720,000 in cash was found hidden in the home of Alanis’ mother.

The investigation is linked to the August 2020 arrest of Jose Rosbel Salas, who was caught with 30 pounds of cocaine hidden in his truck at the Sarita checkpoint.

Rosbel, a former bus drive with the Progreso school district, pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges in November 2023, and is cooperating with authorities.

Alanis resigned from his position as mayor on April 4 as a condition of his bond. Alanis was also fired from the district following his March 18 arrest.

Progreso city leaders are expected to call for a special election to fill in the vacancy during a Tuesday city council meeting.

The drug trafficking investigation also netted the arrest of Alanis’ brother — Progreso Assistant City Manager and Progreso ISD school board Trustee Francisco Javier Alanis.

During a Tuesday federal hearing, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. also set a final pretrial conference for Alanis for July 2.

Alanis remains out on bond.