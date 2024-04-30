Made in the 956: Gonzalez tile

Installing tile is a trade Ceslo Gonzalez says he learned many years ago.

He's now been in business for more than 20 years.

Gonzalez Tile is this week's made in the 956.

The American Dream is what brought Celso Angel Gonzalez to the 956 many years ago.

"Actually yeah, we come in from Mexico 35 years ago. I learned how to do tile installation and I really like that, that kind of work," Celso said.

Ceslo enjoyed learning the trade of installing tile so much, that he came up with an even bigger idea.

"And then I had dreams to start a tile business. I said ok, I learn how to do the tile installation, why not, we can sell the tile also?" Celso said.

That idea led to the opening of his first store, Gonzalez Tile in Los Fresnos in 2003.

"We sell tile, porcelain tile, ceramic tile, pebbles, vinyl and a lot of slabs of quartz and granite," Gonzalez said.

The store eventually relocated to Brownsville. They have another in Weslaco and a third in Pharr. Their fourth is beyond the 956 in Corpus Christi.

Richard Gonzalez is Ceslo's son. He runs their Weslaco location, but Richard still gives all the credit to his dad.

"Me, I come in here and do the best I can, really. I try and help the customer. I try to promote our business as much as I could, but the hardest work is really just from him," Richard said.

Richard says it's a family affair, and you'll find a Gonzalez at each of their stores.

"I feel like most people's jobs take them away from their family and of course you want to be with your family at the end of the day, that's why you work, that's why you try and be successful, for me, I get to be with them every day," Richard said.

The Gonzalez's plan to keep the business going for years to come.

"Twenty years down the business, I'd like to be working in my own aspect maybe in construction, commercial building, something in my own business, but working alongside my father and his company," Richard said. "We're always trying to help the community. Just come in and look at our prices. We have beautiful products and I always like to tell the customers that we have great options in bueno, bontio, buarto, the three B's."

"I just want to tell the people, everybody can succeed, everybody can do whatever they want. All they need is just to what i said at the beginning, have a dream, work on it, focus on it, and always believe in yourself," Celso said.

Gonzalez Tile, made in the 956.