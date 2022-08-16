Sheriff's office: Man in custody, charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in rural Donna

A 31-year-old man is in custody and charged in connection with an aggravated sexual assault investigation after authorities said they found the alleged victim on a canal bank in rural Donna.

Victor Alfonso Cereno was identified as the suspect in the case, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The investigation began Sunday when deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office were waved down by an adult female in the area of West 493 Road on Anderson Road on a canal bank at 4:38 a.m., the department stated in a news release.

The unidentified female told deputies an unknown male – who is suspected to be Cereno - forced her inside his SUV as she was walking home. The suspect then drove her to the canal bank, where he sexually assaulted her before dropping her off at a nearby intersection, according to the release.

Cereno was charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping and had his bond set at $300,000.