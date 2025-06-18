Sheriff's office seeking persons of interest in Edinburg auto theft investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals spotted in a stolen vehicle.

The man and woman are persons of interest in an active auto theft investigation, according to a social media post.

The stolen vehicle — a gray 2025 Chevrolet Trax — was taken from the Edinburg area on May 30, 2025, and was last seen crossing the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those with any information on the location and identities of the persons of interest are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.