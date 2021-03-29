x

Sheriff: SWAT searching for male teen accused of brandishing weapon, pointing it toward family members in Harlingen

By: KRGV Digital

Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old man accused of brandishing a weapon and pointing it toward family members in Harlingen, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said late Sunday night.

Garza said deputies responded to a family disturbance in Harlingen. 

Sheriff SWAT was at the location late Sunday searching for the suspect, Garza said. 

The Harlingen Police Department and Primera Police Department also responded to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

