Sheriff: Texas deputy shoots, kills man during confrontation

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a man was fatally shot by a deputy during a Houston area confrontation after he ignored requests to put down a gun and instead pointed it at officers. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man had been stopped by deputies after he had been seen leaving a scene where authorities had found a heavily damaged vehicle around 10 a.m. Sunday just northeast of Houston. Gonzalez says the man began waving around a gun and deputies tried to get him to put the weapon down. When the man pointed his gun at officers, one deputy fatally shot him.

