Shuttered Honolulu dairy processing plant on sale for $25M
HONOLULU - A shuttered dairy processing plant in Honolulu has been listed for sale for $25 million after shutting down in April. The closure affected more than 200 employees. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that Dallas-based property owner Dean Foods Co. is working with a local commercial real estate firm to market the Meadow Gold Hawaii site near Ala Moana. Company officials say the listing is part of an effort to repay bankruptcy debts accrued in November and follows a failed agreement to sell the only milk processor in the state to an investment firm that planned to continue operations under the same name.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
