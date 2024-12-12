x

Sit-down interview with RGV Vipers F/C Thon Maker

1 hour 15 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, December 12 2024 Dec 12, 2024 December 12, 2024 8:39 PM December 12, 2024 in Sports

Vipers F/C Thon Maker sits down with Channel 5 to discuss his days as a high school phenom, playing overseas, and his return to the NBA G-League.

