Slumping Rangers look to end 3-game slide against Mariners

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (13-24, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (16-22, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Kyle Gibson (1-4, 6.16 ERA) Seattle: Justus Sheffield (2-3, 4.75 ERA)

LINE: Mariners 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mariners are 12-16 against AL West opponents. Seattle has slugged .383 this season. Dylan Moore leads the team with a mark of .542.

The Rangers are 7-12 in division matchups. Texas' team on-base percentage of .285 is last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with an OBP of .341.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .462.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 17 RBIs and is batting .178.

INJURIES: Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye).

