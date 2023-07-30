x

Small Fire Under Investigation at Weslaco Restaurant

4 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, April 14 2019 Apr 14, 2019 April 14, 2019 4:48 PM April 14, 2019 in News - Local

WESLACO- A small fire at a Weslaco restaurant is under investigation.

The flames broke out Sunday afternoon at the China Coast on Texas Boulevard.

Eric Hernandez with Weslaco PD tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the building was evacuated.

There's no word if any injuries were reported.

