Smart Living: Coping with divorce and navigating the dating scene

Divorce rates are high at the beginning of the year, according to a new report from U.S. family law firms.

Research also shows January is a peak time for online dating.

January is a roller coaster of emotions. For many people, it's a time to either commit to new relationships or give up old ones.

According to Goldberg Jones law practice, divorce filings increase by 33 percent from January through March.

So, what can you do to save your marriage?

Relationship experts say don't be a martyr, ask for help and be open to it. Instead of thinking, "my partner can't help," try, "my partner can help to solve our problems."

Don't expect your partner to meet all your needs, and don't try to fulfill all their needs.

Instead, talk about what both of you want and expect in the new year, and if you decide to make it work, you will need to let go of past problems and grudges, set mutual goals for the future and also remember, communicating your own needs can make you stronger.

Flipping the script, January's first Sunday is known as Dating Sunday, the busiest day for online dating.

If you want to see more people swiping right or liking your pic, consider these options.

First, use more words.

Research from Tinder shows that 15 to 45 words are best. More than 45 percent of singles 18 to 24 years old prefer a person who is clear about what they want. Be sure to make your profile stand out to capture your unique personality.

Next, while it is peak season, limit yourself on those apps. Use a dating app for only 10 to 20 minutes a day when you feel good about yourself.

Another way to get more people interested in your online profile is to showcase your interests. It can help you find some common ground with a potential match and express more about you.

Rather than asking what they like, the Pew Research Center reports that one in 10 adults in the U.S. and one in five under the age of 30 find lasting love online.

Forbes reports the top three most successful dating sites are E-Harmony, Date My Age and Match.com.