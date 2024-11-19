Smart Living: Managing election anxiety and holiday stress

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, we are all getting ready to spend time with family and loved ones.

While Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, this time of year can be overwhelming for some of us.

From navigating the political scene to the politics of family, there's sure to be another level of stress this holiday season.

So how do you navigate politics at the Thanksgiving table this year? First off, don't play the game of one-upmanship.

"One side says, we feel this about something. They don't agree with us, we have to call them wrong. They called us wrong. We have to call them stupid. They called us stupid, we have to call them fascists. They called us fascists, we have to call them Nazis," counselor Clark Canine said.

To lessen anxiety, set clear expectations.

"If you're the host, tell everybody that's coming that the focus of the day is going to be on fun and family and lightness, not on unsettling topics," Canine said.

But if your right leaning grandpa speaks out to the liberal aunt, first thing to do is redirect them, either in conversation or separate them with distance.

Suggest a walk around the block, acknowledge their feelings, try to focus on areas of agreement. Remember to not take things personally, keep a sense of humor and limit alcohol.

"So whether you're on the winning side or the losing side, you absolutely have to accept that the election is over, it's time to move on," Canine said.

And remember, we're better together, and we have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

To alleviate Thanksgiving anxiety, experts recommend to focus on engaging in positive activities that bring joy and fulfillment.

This could involve volunteering, spending time with loved ones, or simply practicing self-care.