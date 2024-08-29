Smart Living: New rules in place to protect air travelers

Labor Day travel starts to pick up and TSA is expecting a busy weekend at airports.

If you have a flight that gets delayed or canceled, the feds have new rules in place for your protection.

No matter where you're headed, or which airline you choose, it seems every flier gets hit with unexpected fees.

"Well, with the economy these days, I feel like the airport fees, you know, they're unrealistic," travel agent Inaiya Alexander.

In response to this, two new air travel rules have just been finalized by the Department of Transportation and are set to save travelers over half a billion dollars.

First, passengers will receive automatic, full cash refunds if a flight is canceled, delayed or if checked bags are significantly delayed.

Second, ticket agents have to be upfront about hidden fees. Those fees could include baggage, seat selection, in-flight amenities and reservation changes.

"Honestly, I feel like it has more people, less stressed about traveling because that is a drastic thing that, a lot of people tell us like, 'oh my goodness, but my airlines, they're going to be this a million dollars.' and, I think it will definitely help us a lot and also help the consumers as well," Alexander said.

Airlines will have seven business days to make full refunds for credit card purchases.

The DOT is also banning airlines from using bait-and-switch tactics, in which an airline advertises a discounted fare that doesn't include mandatory fees that drive the ticket price up.

These rules will go into effect in the next few months.