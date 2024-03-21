Smart Living: Scammers may try to steal data through QR Codes

The Feds are out with a new warning over QR codes.

QR codes, which are short for Quick Response codes, allow users to access information instantly from their phone or device.

But the Federal Trade Commission says they can also be used to steal your personal information.

Scammers might e-mail or text the malicious QR code directly to you. They might post them in public places, like concert venues, parking garages or on flyers.

The QR code itself can automatically install malware on your device. Sometimes, the codes may lead you to a phony website that looks real.

If you log in, they can steal any information you provide.

To protect yourself from being a victim of QR code identity theft, think twice before scanning a code.

If it contains a URL with errors or misspellings, it could be a fraud.

Also, beware of codes you receive unexpectedly or from someone you don't know, even if they sound legitimate, and update your phone's software with the latest version.

Some easy signs that your identity has been stolen are unexplained bank account withdrawals or credit card charges.