Smart Living: The dangers of oversharing online

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Social media is a fun way to interact with friends and see what celebrities are up to. But it can also be dangerous. A new report from Tessian, a cyber security company, reveals four in five people overshare personal data on social media, with 42 percent of people posting enough data to give hackers, thieves and criminals the info they need to launch an attack. An innocent post could provide scammers and criminals new information about you and your family. Over sharing.

From your kids, your pets, your vacation and hobbies, each day 95 million photos and videos are shared on Instagram each day!

But security experts say some people are sharing too much information on social media and that can lead to problems. Cyber experts at Boston University say to never post travel plans or pictures while on vacation. It makes it clear no one is home. Instead, wait until the trip is over.

Before posting a picture or video, pay close attention to the background. Look for sensitive or personal information that shouldn’t be online.

Avoid details that could help hackers figure out passwords and security questions. This could include things such as city of birth and family names.

When sharing about a walk, run or bike ride, USA Today says don’t post information about the trail or path that’s used.

Other things to avoid include relationship status, especially a widow or widower, too many career details, and info about where a child goes to school or participates in activities.

Another thing experts say parents should be cautious about posting is first or last day of school pictures with kids holding signs. Some contain information such as the child’s school and teacher name. They suggest before posting the picture, blur those parts out first.

Contributors to this news report include: Lindsay Dailey, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.