Smart Living: Turning failures into teachable moments

It's a phrase some of may have heard, you have to lose big to win big.

For some people, failure can turn into motivation.

In a society obsessed with success, failure is often seen as taboo.

Experts say embracing and celebrating failures fosters a culture of resilience and risk-taking, essential qualities for navigating an ever-changing world.

A few ways you can embrace failure are:

- Reframe failure. Instead of thinking of failure as a negative thing, think of it as an opportunity for growth.

- Celebrate small wins. These small wins can snowball into great motivation.

- Practice self-compassion.

- Learn from feedback and take action.

So, the next time you encounter failure, remember what Thomas Edison said, "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work."

According to the Journal Nature Communications, you have to fail at least 15 percent of the time in order to succeed.