x

Smart Living: Turning failures into teachable moments

Smart Living: Turning failures into teachable moments
6 hours 52 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2024 Jul 9, 2024 July 09, 2024 2:19 PM July 09, 2024 in News

It's a phrase some of may have heard, you have to lose big to win big. 

For some people, failure can turn into motivation.

In a society obsessed with success, failure is often seen as taboo.

Experts say embracing and celebrating failures fosters a culture of resilience and risk-taking, essential qualities for navigating an ever-changing world.

A few ways you can embrace failure are:

- Reframe failure. Instead of thinking of failure as a negative thing, think of it as an opportunity for growth.

- Celebrate small wins. These small wins can snowball into great motivation.

- Practice self-compassion.

- Learn from feedback and take action.

So, the next time you encounter failure, remember what Thomas Edison said, "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work."

According to the Journal Nature Communications, you have to fail at least 15 percent of the time in order to succeed.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days