South Padre Island authorities investigate discovery of large metal object

With the recent wind and strong current at South Padre Island, a mystery object washed up on shore and the city is trying to figure out what to do with it.

Residents said the object showed up sometime Saturday morning. They said they didn't see anything the night before, and then suddenly the object appeared in the surf.

Since then, the city of South Padre Island took it upon themselves to move the object out of the water and next to a dune. Officials don't know exactly what the object is.

It appears to be a tank made of metal, but officials have no idea what is inside. The city is working on exactly what they are going to do with it.