South Padre Island hiring part-time workers for Spring Break

Many businesses at South Padre Island are looking to hire for Spring Break, which is about two months away.

City officials say they want to be ready for the college crowd they are expecting for their planned events.

"We are calling it Battle of the Universities. It is a brand-new event where they can go out there and enjoy activities like Tug-of-War, Giant Jenga, ultimate frisby, volleyball and other ones," SPI Marketing and Communications Specialist Mauricio Cervantes said.

The city is looking to hire part-time workers. For more information, click here or go to myspi.org.