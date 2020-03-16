x

South Padre Island issues a disaster declaration

6 hours 28 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 March 16, 2020 4:10 PM March 16, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - The city of South Padre Island announced Monday a Local State of Disaster for public health emergency due to COVID-19.

All special events permits will be rescinded effective at 7 p.m. Monday and any activity after the 7 p.m. deadline will be in direct violation of city orders. 

Beach-goers are discouraged from gathering in large crowds and should follow recommendations from the CDC. 

The following city facilities will be closed to the public: 

  • Community Center
  • Visitor Center
  • Multi-Modal Lobby
  • Convention Centre

All city beach accesses and the Causeway are open. Island businesses and restaurants are open as well.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days