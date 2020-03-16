South Padre Island issues a disaster declaration

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - The city of South Padre Island announced Monday a Local State of Disaster for public health emergency due to COVID-19.

All special events permits will be rescinded effective at 7 p.m. Monday and any activity after the 7 p.m. deadline will be in direct violation of city orders.

Beach-goers are discouraged from gathering in large crowds and should follow recommendations from the CDC.

The following city facilities will be closed to the public:

Community Center

Visitor Center

Multi-Modal Lobby

Convention Centre

All city beach accesses and the Causeway are open. Island businesses and restaurants are open as well.