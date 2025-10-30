South Padre Island residents to decide on Place 2 city council seat

South Padre Island voters are deciding who they want to sit on their city council for the next three years.

The Place 1 and Place 2 seats are on the ballot. Voters are now set to choose between three contenders for the South Padre Island Place 2 seat.

Esteban Flores is one of the candidates. He's originally from San Diego, California.

Flores moved to the Rio Grande Valley when he was 10 years old. He grew up in McAllen and moved to South Padre Island this year.

He hopes to boost tourism and stimulate the local economy.

"Well, I want to be able to bring in big smart investments, maybe be able to bring in some hotels, some different events throughout the year. I know the island is very seasonal, but I'd like to bring in events year-round, that attracts tourism and attracts the local economy," Flores said.

Also on the ballot is Aarin Hartwell.

Hartwell is a Brownsville native and currently sits on the South Padre Island Special Events Committee.

She owns her own water sports business on the island and says her main goal is to bring new amenities, like a performing arts center or an aquarium, to help economic growth.

"Within those new amenities, have them power economic growth, which could then really lead us to another level of our tax dollars benefiting the community and marketing and tourism we have here," Hartwell said.

The third candidate is Place 2 incumbent Kerry Schwartz.

Schwartz is a Brownsville native and business owner. If elected, he says his goals for his next term include ecological preservation and community enhancements.

"I'm creating an ecotourism district to bring worldwide intentions to what we offer here on the island," Schwartz said. "That, as we progress, we need to preserve our native habitats and be conscious of what we have to ecologically to offer our tourists."

Schwartz, who has held the Place 2 seat for the past six years, hopes to continue his work.

Early voting ends on Friday, and election day is November 4.

Watch the video above for the full story.