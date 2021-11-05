South Pole Illuminated Festival returning to McAllen

The city of McAllen unveiled plans for the city's South Pole Illuminated Festival.

The event’s happening at the McAllen Convention Center from Nov. 24 through Jan. 2.

Guests will experience a holiday journey through lights, train rides and giant illuminated set pieces, including a 64-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Channel 5’s Tim Smith will emcee the event. While he can't bring snow, the city said snow will be recreated.

"This year, I think it's just time for us to do something that's going to be memorable,” said McAllen’s director of convention facilities Yajaira Flores Delgado. "We want to make sure that we have these events in our own backyard where people don’t have to travel to New York or big cities, but really to be able to see it in our own backyard. We deserve this as residents of South Texas."

Tickets go on sale next Friday. You can buy them online at southpoleoftexas.com.