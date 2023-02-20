South Texas Center of Excellence in Cancer Research receives funding

Millions of dollars have been awarded for cancer research in the state of Texas.

$90 million will be split between several Texas cancer research hubs in McAllen, El Paso, and Dallas.

Some of the money was awarded to the South Texas Center of Excellence in Cancer Research at UTRGV.

The center’s focus is reducing cancer health disparities in the border region, which has the nation’s highest cancer diagnosis and death rates.

Liver, cervical, and colorectal cancer are all more prevalent in south Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.